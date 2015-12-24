(Adds details from statement)
BRUSSELS Dec 24 Brussels police have arrested a
man in connection with the Nov. 13 militant attacks in Paris
which killed 130 people, federal prosecutors said on Thursday,
bringing the total number of arrests in Belgium to nine.
The man, named as Abdoullah C, a 30-year-old Belgian
national, was arrested on Tuesday. Prosecutors did not announce
his arrest then in order to avoid alerting potential
accomplices, a spokesman said.
"This person is suspected to have had contact several times
with Hasna Ait Boulahcen, Abdelhamid Abbaoud's cousin, in the
period between the terrorist attacks and the events in
Saint-Denis," the prosecutor said in a statement.
An investigating magistrate ordered the man to be detained
on suspicion of terrorist murders and participation in a
terrorist organisation, the prosecutor's statement added.
Boulahcen and Abaaoud were both killed in a police raid in
Saint-Denis, France, days after the Paris attacks.
On Monday police held five people in several searches in
Brussels, but all were released later that day.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Hugh Lawson)