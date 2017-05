BRUSSELS Belgian prosecutors said on Thursday that a man arrested earlier this week had been in contact with the suspected plotters behind the Paris militant attacks which killed 130 people last month.

"This person is suspected to have had several contacts with Hasna Ait Boulhacen, Abdelhamid Abbaoud's cousin, in the period between the terrorist attacks and the events in Saint-Denis," the prosecutor said in a statement.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)