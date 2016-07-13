Brazilian Public-Safety National Force personnel patrol at the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

PARIS A Brazilian Islamist militant was plotting an attack against the French delegation at the summer Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, the head of a French intelligence agency has said.

General Christophe Gomart, who runs the military intelligence directorate (DRM), made the comment in May during a parliamentary commission hearing into Islamist militant attacks in France in 2015. The transcript has just been made public.

Gomart told lawmakers that his service had been told by a "partner agency" about the plot.

He did not give any further details.

