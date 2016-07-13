Murray thumped by Fognini, Djokovic eases through in Rome
ROME Defending champion and world number one Andy Murray was swept aside by home favourite Fabio Fognini at the Italian Open on Tuesday, being completely outplayed in a 6-2 6-4 defeat.
PARIS A Brazilian Islamist militant was plotting an attack against the French delegation at the summer Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, the head of a French intelligence agency has said.
General Christophe Gomart, who runs the military intelligence directorate (DRM), made the comment in May during a parliamentary commission hearing into Islamist militant attacks in France in 2015. The transcript has just been made public.
Gomart told lawmakers that his service had been told by a "partner agency" about the plot.
He did not give any further details.
(Reporting by Gerard Bon; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by John Irish)
ROME Defending champion and world number one Andy Murray was swept aside by home favourite Fabio Fognini at the Italian Open on Tuesday, being completely outplayed in a 6-2 6-4 defeat.
LONDON The pressure is building on 18-year-old Formula One rookie Lance Stroll, even if the Canadian continues to sound positive, and Monaco next week is likely to be his toughest race yet.