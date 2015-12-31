French President Francois Hollande walks to his office at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 23, 2015, following the weekly cabinet meeting. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS The threat of further militant attacks in France remains at its highest level, President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.

"We're not finished with terrorism," Hollande said in a New Year message that also defended constitutional changes underpinning a crackdown on militant groups after November's deadly Islamist attacks in Paris that killed 130 peole.

"The threat is still there," he said. "It remains in fact at its highest level, and we are regularly disrupting planned attacks."

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Ralph Boulton)