A truck full of new Renault Twingo cars from the Revoz factory is seen in Novo Mesto, near Ljubljana June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic/Files

PARIS PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) and Renault (RENA.PA) saw quarterly sales slump again as the French automakers struggled to solve the puzzle of how to stoke demand in a moribund European market.

Peugeot, Europe's No.2 carmaker, posted a 7 percent drop in first-quarter sales, while Renault reported an even worse 8.6 percent decline, both suffering from weak comparisons with a year-ago period boosted by incentives for car buyers to trade in old clunkers for newer models.

Like Italy's Fiat FIA.MI, which reports results on Thursday, both automakers are suffering from a reliance on the plunging French, Italian and Spanish auto markets. Renault said its home French market contracted by 19.4 percent in the quarter.

All major car makers except Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) lost money in Europe last year. In the U.S., by contrast, where Peugeot and Renault do not sell cars, first-quarter sales surged to a four-year high, while Asian markets like India and China have also seen growth rates picking up.

Neither Peugeot or Renault, both mass-market car makers who are trying to boost their exposure to emerging markets like Latin America and Asia to offset European weakness, held out much hope for improvement until before the second half.

Peugeot is trying to reduce its dependence on Europe, which it sees remaining sluggish, through a push into China and an alliance with U.S. automaker General Motors (GM.N) designed eventually to cut $2 billion of the car makers' annual costs.

The car maker generates 42 percent of its sales outside Europe, compared with Renault, which derives 46 percent of its sales outside the continent.

Investors bid up Peugeot's shares 4.6 percent as revenue, at 14.3 billion euros, beat analyst forecasts and it achieved nearly half of its 1.5 billion euro asset disposal plan in the first quarter. Net debt should decline significantly this year despite negative operational free cash flow before one-time items, it said.

"PSA sales are not worse than expected, but there are still a lot of uncertainties ahead," Barclays Capital analyst Kristina Church said. "They said the free cash flow figure is going to be bad, but how bad is the question."

Renault, whose longtime joint venture partner is Japan's Nissan Motor (7201.T), stuck to its full-year target of generating a positive automotive operational free cash flow when it reported quarterly sales of 9.5 billion euros after the market closed.

Its sales director Jerome Stoll told analysts in a conference call that it expected some measure of sales growth in the second half, while global first-half sales would likely be flat from a year ago.

He said the maker of Clio small cars and Dacia Duster no-frills SUVs is still targeting 3 to 4 percent global full-year sales growth.

Renault shares closed 2.1 percent higher.

(Writing by Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton)