PARIS Feb 1 French car registrations plunged 21 percent in January, the country's main CCFA automakers' association said, as worsening economic conditions and the phase-out of government sales subsidies withered demand.

January deliveries fell to 147,143 cars from 185,521 a year earlier, the CCFA said in a statement on Wednesday. Overall light vehicle registrations tumbled a more modest 18 percent, as commercial vans resisted the slump with a decline of just 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Laurence Frost)