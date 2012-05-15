* April light utility vehicle orders rise 4 pct

* Renault car orders rise 5 pct

* Peugeot orders rise 15 pct, Citroen rise 17 pct

PARIS, May 15 The number of new cars ordered by customers in France rose by 6 percent year-on-year in April, according to a survey by specialist publication La Lettre VN Auto K7, indicating a rebound in new registrations this month.

This compared with a 1 percent drop the previous month, though the publication warned that the year-ago month was weak and that May had not started well, with visits to car showrooms almost grinding to a halt in the first 10 days of the month.

Orders of light utility vehicles rose 4 percent in April, after declining by 11 percent in March, La Lettre VN added.

Following a drop of about a fifth in the first quarter due to the end of a government car scrapping incentive scheme, French new car registrations slipped just 1.6 percent in April. Still, the market is seen down 8-10 percent this year.

France's Renault saw orders for its cars rise 5 percent in April, with demand for its light utility vehicles up 6 percent, according to La Lettre VN.

Rival Peugeot had 15 percent more car orders last month, boosted by its new 208 model, while sister brand Citroen saw orders rise 17 percent, helped by the launch of the DS5, due to be used by incoming French President Francois Hollande for his Tuesday inauguration.

Among non-French car makers, the Volkswagen brand saw car orders fall 5 percent in April, the first drop for several months. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)