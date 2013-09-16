BRIEF-Post Holdings on March 28, entered into an amended, restated credit agreement
* Post Holdings Inc- on March 28, entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
PARIS, Sept 16 France is to raise the maximum levy on purchases of cars with high emissions to 8,000 euros from 6,000, a measure that could bring in 100 million euros ($133.53 million) in tax receipts next year, newspaper Les Echos reported.
The new measure is also expected to include a curb on subsidies for low-emission vehicles, the newspaper said in a preview of its front page due to be published on Tuesday, without citing its sources.
The two-pronged system was introduced in 2008 under former president Nicolas Sarkozy in a bid to promote the sale of vehicles with low emissions. ($1 = 0.7489 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; editing by David Evans)
* Files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nILBeC) Further company coverage:
BOSTON, March 31 Investors have given billionaire hedge fund manager David Einhorn's plan to boost General Motors Co's value a frosty reception with most surveyed saying his call for two types of shares would not raise the automaker's worth, according to an Evercore ISI poll.