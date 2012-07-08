* France eyes aid for its struggling car sector - finance
minister
* Plan next month to include structural change
* French competitiveness stirs vibrant debate
PARIS, July 8 France will not let its auto
industry collapse and plans to unveil structural measures to
help the struggling sector stay afloat, French Finance Minister
Pierre Moscovici said on Sunday, as the threat of closure looms
over a major production centre.
Moscovici said a plan to save the auto sector, which was
first floated this week by Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault,
would be unveiled in the next month, including job-saving
solutions for a Peugeot PSA factory near Paris.
"We will have to take measures in the coming month," he told
BFM news television. "There will be a plan for the auto
industry, we will not abandon the automobile industry."
"We have trust in PSA and we will find solutions that are
both balanced and respectful of jobs."
Hinting at a plan that could touch on high labour costs and
rigid contracts which French auto constructors say make them
less competitive, he added: "We will also need structural
measures for this industry, which is in a strategic position."
Moscovici, whose home constituency is in France's industrial
east, home to automobile producers, has taken a keen interest in
the sector's fate as declining European car sales force France's
remaining car makers to slash costs.
He presided over the ACSIA group of carmaking regions which
published a report in late June calling for a "new deal" to save
the car industry by reorienting French production toward smaller
vehicles and taxing big polluters.
The plan would have to come in time for a Peugeot PSA works
council meeting this month, at which company executives are
expected to announce the closure of its plant at
Aulnay-sous-Bois, near Paris, union officials said.
The plant employs some 3,500 people, with an
additional 10,000 subcontractors.
A symbol of industrial decline, France's car sector lies at
the heart of a debate on restoring French competitiveness ahead
of a summit on social affairs next week, as hardline union CGT
warns about an upcoming wave of 75,000 job cuts.
Laurence Parisot, head of the MEDEF employers' union, told
Europe 1 that France should follow the example of U.S. President
Barack Obama, who told U.S. carmakers that a taxpayer-funded
bailout would be contingent on a restructuring of their sector.
"Everyone needs to understand that if we want our companies
to become efficient again and powerful world leaders in five or
ten years, there will have to be efforts, that we will have to
accept restructuring," she said.