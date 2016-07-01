(Recasts with CCFA figures)
PARIS, July 1 Sales of new cars in France rose
in June, although German carmaker Volkswagen, which
has been caught up in a diesel emissions scandal, saw its sales
fall by 10.9 percent.
New car sales rose 0.8 percent in June, with foreign
carmakers' overall figures up 0.6 percent and domestic
automakers' up 0.9 percent, according to the CCFA automobile
association.
Overall new car registrations totalled 227,366 last month
and rose 8.3 percent over the first half of the year, it said on
Friday.
PSA Peugeot Citroen saw new car sales fall 5.1 percent last
month, while Renault's rose 7 percent.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva;
Editing by Richard Lough and Alexander Smith)