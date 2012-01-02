PARIS Jan 2 French car sales deepened
their monthly decline to an 18 percent December contraction,
with Renault and Peugeot losing ground as an
end-of-year subsidy hangover blighted demand for their smaller
vehicles.
Europe's second-biggest auto market logged 187,653 car
registrations, accelerating its year-on-year drop from
November's 7.6 percent slide, France's CCFA automakers'
association said on Monday. Full-year sales fell 2.1 percent.
"The decline compares with an extremely high level of
December sales in the last two years thanks to the scrappage
withdrawal," CCFA spokesman Francois Roudier said. "Still, the
market is showing a decline in morale."
December's year-on-year drop was accentuated by a sales
surge at the end of 2010, when consumers rushed to showrooms
before the expiry of government-funded subsidies on trade-ins.
Paris-based PSA Peugeot Citroen, Europe's second-biggest
automaker after Volkswagen, posted a 29 percent
plunge in December sales, the CCFA said. Smaller domestic rival
Renault recorded a 28 percent drop in deliveries.
While the subsidy withdrawal hurt demand for smaller cars
across the industry, French car makers also suffered from ageing
models in the crucial subcompact category. The Renault Clio and
Peugeot 207 are both due for updates later this year.
Fiat's French registrations fell 14 percent in
December, while VW resisted the market slide with a 15 percent
gain, led by a 21 percent surge for its luxury brand, Audi.
BMW's sales fell 17 percent.
Delivery van sales, whose recovery from the last economic
crisis was unsubsidized and began later, posted a 1.6 percent
gain for December to end the year 2.8 percent higher. Total
light vehicle sales, combining cars and commercial vans, fell 15
percent for the month and were down 1.3 percent in 2011.