By Gilles Guillaume
| PARIS, March 14
PARIS, March 14 The number of new cars
ordered by customers in France declined by 7 percent
year-on-year in February, according to a survey by specialist
publication La lettre VN Auto K7, indicating a negative trend in
new registrations this month.
The drop was greater than the 1 percent decline in January,
but was far less than the 57 percent plunge in orders in
December, which preceded a 20 percent fall in new car
registrations in the first two months of this year.
"Retailers had begun January with order books close to
absolute zero. So the partial rebuilding of the portfolios
remains the good news for the month: despite the winter holidays
and bad weather, clients have tended to visit the showrooms," La
Lettre VN wrote.
Orders fell 18 percent last month for Renault, 8
percent for Peugeot and 7 percent for Citroen,
acording to La Lettre VN.
Italy's Fiat suffered the most last month, with
orders down 25 percent, whilst Germany's Volkswagen
continued to buck the trend with an 8 percent rise in February,
according to the publication.
Overall, year-on-year comparisons for automakers are made
tougher as the start of last year benefited from the tail end of
a car scrappage scheme.
Renault sales director Jerome Stoll said at the Geneva Auto
Show last week that the year had started worse than expected in
Europe.
March, which is important for the sector as the weather
improves, will be key for first-quarter sales and orders, but
Stoll already estimated that orders for all brands could be down
20 percent in the period through March 31.
La Letter VN said a key indicator was corporate fleet sales.
"While registrations are still holding up well at this
point, all the dealers are seeing strong caution, delayed
purchasing decisions and the extension of many leasing
contracts," the publication said.
The trend worsened in the second half of February, it added.
Light commercial vehicle orders also fell last month in France,
down 8 percent.
France's CCFA automobile association expects the French
market to drop by 10 percent this year, compared with a 2.1
percent decline in 2011.
(Editing by James Regan)