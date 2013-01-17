PARIS Jan 17 French car orders fell 3 percent
last month, led by declines at France's Renault and
U.S. automakers, according to a dealership survey by trade
publication La Lettre VN Auto K7 published on Thursday.
The rate of decrease slowed from November, however, when
year-on-year car orders fell 10 percent, according to the survey
of 34 dealership groups by La Lettre VN, which attributed the
trend to the arrival of new models.
In December, Renault saw a decline of 18 percent in car
orders, compared with drops of 2 percent for French rival PSA's
Peugeot brand and 10 percent for its Citroen brand.
U.S. carmaker Ford's car orders fell 17 percent, while
those for General Motors' Germany-based Opel brand
tumbled 37 percent, according to La Lettre VN.
French car registrations fell 15 percent last month, leaving
the full-year down 14 percent to 1.9 million vehicles - the
lowest since 1997 - French industry group CCFA said earlier this
month.
The French auto market is expected to decline by a further
2-5 percent this year.