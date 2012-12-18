PARIS Dec 18 French car orders fell in
November, according to a dealership survey, signalling worse to
come for suffering domestic automakers Renault and PSA
Peugeot Citroen.
Passenger car orders, which prefigure delivery trends,
dropped 10 percent year-on-year, according to a survey of 34
dealership groups by trade publication La Lettre VN.
The core Renault brand's domestic orders plunged by
one-third last month, while the low-cost Dacia badge fell 10
percent, in line with the broader market.
Peugeot's orders fell 14 percent and Citroen's 12 percent,
according to the data.
Volkswagen, which has grabbed European market
share from struggling French and Italian rivals during the
region's economic crisis, saw an 18 percent gain in orders for
its namesake brand, helped by the rollout of the latest Golf
model.
Toyota's orders also surged 27 percent and BMW's
9 percent.
France has slipped to third place so far this year in the
European car market ranking, overtaken by the U.K. in the
January-November period, according to registrations data from
the Brussels-based Association of European Automakers.
