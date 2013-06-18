PARIS, June 18 French auto dealers suffered a 3 percent fall in passenger car orders last month, according to a survey published on Tuesday, resuming their decline after a pause in April.

Opel and Dacia led the drop in May passenger car orders, which prefigure delivery trends, La Lettre Auto K7 reported in a preview of its monthly poll of 34 dealership groups.

Orders had been almost stable in April, with a year-on-year dip of 0.5 percent, according to the trade publication's previous survey.

Opel, the European division of General Motors, experienced a 32 percent decline at surveyed dealerships in May, with orders for its Adam mini falling short of expectations.

Renault's orders grew 15 percent, helped by the new Captur compact SUV, but its no-frills Dacia brand tumbled 24 percent. Orders for Peugeot cars fell 2 percent while sister brand Citroen dropped 7 percent.

Europe's debt crisis and austerity measures are propelling car sales towards a sixth straight annual decline in 2013. Registrations in France, the region's third-biggest market, are down 12 percent so far this year.