PARIS Oct 16 French car orders fell 11 percent
last month, led by a 30 percent drop at domestic automaker
Renault, according to a dealership survey by trade
publication La Lettre VN Auto K7 published on Tuesday.
Renault's low-cost Dacia brand saw a 13 percent drop in
orders last month despite a 28 percent year-on-year jump in
August, La Lettre VN said.
French rival PSA saw declines of just 2 percent at
its Peugeot brand and 8 percent at Citroen last month, La Lettre
VN said.
Bucking the downward trend, Korean carmaker Hyundai
achieved a 40 percent increase in orders in France
last month, according to the survey.