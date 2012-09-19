PARIS, Sept 19 French car and delivery-truck
orders extended their slump last month, according to a
dealership survey, falling 8.5 percent in a sign of a worsening
outlook for mid-range automakers such as PSA Peugeot Citroen
.
Light vehicle orders, which prefigure delivery trends,
posted their fourth straight monthly decline amid weakening
consumer sentiment in Europe's second-biggest auto market, a
trade publication reported on Wednesday.
"The drop in August was worse than expected," La Lettre VN
said. "It confirms the downward trend of the past few months and
deepens the price war in all categories."
Peugeot orders fell 9 percent, with sister brand Citroen
recording a 5.3 percent decline, according to the publication's
monthly survey of 34 auto distribution groups.
Renault saw orders fall 20 percent at its namesake
marque, although a 28 percent gain for the smaller no-frills
Dacia brand helped to offset the decline.
Fiat and Toyota orders were down 24
percent, Ford 16 percent and Volkswagen 5
percent.
Fleet managers also held off purchases amid concern that
tighter emissions regulations may undermine residual values of
diesel cars, according to the publication's monthly survey of 34
auto distribution groups.
Jean-Vincent Place, a senator with the ecologist EELV party
that sits on France's Socialist-led government, called last week
for tighter diesel restrictions in town centres, leading to an
eventual ban.