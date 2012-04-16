PARIS, April 16 France's decline in new car
orders slowed in March, according to a dealership survey,
raising hopes that plunging vehicle deliveries may soon bottom
out.
New car orders fell an estimated 1 percent last month, after
a 7 percent drop in February, according to La Lettre VN, a
specialist trade newsletter.
The data suggest that "consumers are in a holding pattern
rather than crisis mode", the newsletter said in its analysis of
the monthly survey covering 34 auto distribution groups. The
study did not give a margin of error.
Orders typically lead delivery trends by two to three
months. France's light vehicle registrations dropped 20 percent
in the first quarter, the country's CCFA industry group said on
April 2.
Renault's car orders were stable in March after an
18 percent drop in February, La Lettre VN said. PSA Peugeot
Citroen recorded an estimated 13 percent rise in
Peugeot brand orders, helped by the new 208 subcompact, while
Citroen's fell 12 percent, hampered by its ageing lineup.
Business picked up sharply for Volkswagen, which
has been gaining market share at the expense of the domestic car
makers. The European leader's orders rose 12 percent in March,
compared with gains of 8 percent in February and 4 percent in
January.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by
Christian Plumb)