PARIS Nov 2 French new car registrations fell 7.8 percent in October, with double-digit declines seen at domestic automaker Renault, the CCFA industry association said on Friday.

Registrations fell to 162,411 last month, the CCFA said in a statement, contributing to a nine-month drop of 13.3 percent.

Renault car registrations fell 26.4 percent in October, while struggling home rival PSA Peugeot Citroen saw a drop of 5.0 percent. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)