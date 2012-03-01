PARIS, March 1 French light vehicle sales dropped 18 percent in February, the country's main CCFA automakers' association said on Thursday, as economic gloom worsened the fallout from the year-earlier withdrawal of government incentives.

February registrations fell to 196,958 cars and light trucks last month from 239,617 in February 2011, when automakers had delivered a glut of orders placed before the sales subsidies expired.

French car makers PSA Peugeot Citroen and Renault led the February decline, with registrations dropping by a quarter, the CCFA said on Thursday. Volkswagen resisted the market slump with a 5.3 percent dip in sales. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)