PARIS, March 1 French light vehicle sales
dropped 18 percent in February, the country's main CCFA
automakers' association said on Thursday, as economic gloom
worsened the fallout from the year-earlier withdrawal of
government incentives.
February registrations fell to 196,958 cars and light trucks
last month from 239,617 in February 2011, when automakers had
delivered a glut of orders placed before the sales subsidies
expired.
French car makers PSA Peugeot Citroen and Renault
led the February decline, with registrations dropping
by a quarter, the CCFA said on Thursday. Volkswagen
resisted the market slump with a 5.3 percent dip in sales.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)