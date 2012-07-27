By James Regan
PARIS, July 27 One of France's main unions said
on Friday it was ready to negotiate on wages and conditions in
the country's struggling auto sector.
Force Ouvriere's (FO) metalworkers division called the
industry's decline "real and alarming" and pledged to cooperate
with efforts by the new Socialist government to boost
competitiveness while preserving jobs.
The FO union is "ready to take part in new negotiations
aimed at contributing to the future of the auto sector in
France," the union said in a statement.
The French government unveiled support measures including
tax incentives for small cars and alternative powertrains on
Wednesday, designed to boost PSA Peugeot Citroen,
Renault and their suppliers.
FO backed a new labour agreement at an endangered Peugeot
facility the following day that may lead to pressure for similar
concessions at other French manufacturing sites.
The deal signed with FO and two other unions at the
Sevelnord commercial van plant in northern France includes a
two-year pay freeze, reduced leave and more working-time
flexibility. The left-wing CGT union had tried unsuccessfully to
block the accord.
Paris-based Peugeot is cutting more than 10,000 domestic
jobs and closing a car factory near the French capital as it
struggles to halt mounting losses that threaten its future.
European car sales fell almost 7 percent in the first half
of the year, with France, Italy and Spain all suffering declines
at or near double-digit levels.
