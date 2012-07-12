PARIS Six people were killed in an avalanche near Chamonix in the French Alps on Thursday and searches were under way to find several missing people, the government said.

The avalanche, which swept down a mountainside in the Mont Blanc range near the border with Switzerland, also injured nine people, Interior Minister Manuel Valls said in a statement.

Valls said the death count was preliminary, and did not specify how many people remained unaccounted for. A police source had earlier told Reuters that two or three people were missing.

BFM television reported that the deceased were of different nationalities, with at least one French person killed.

(Reporting By Alexandria Sage)