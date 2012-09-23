* Ayrault says Greek exit from euro zone not the answer
* EU-wide 120 bln euro stimulus package 'not enough'
PARIS, Sept 23 Greece should be allowed more
time to meet deficit targets set by international lenders
provided it is sincere about reforming its economy, French Prime
Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Sunday.
Near-bankrupt Greece needs the European Union and
International Monetary Fund's blessing on spending cuts worth
nearly 12 billion euros ($16 billion) to unlock its next tranche
of aid, without which it faces default and a potential exit from
the euro zone.
"The answer must not be a Greek exit from the euro zone,"
Ayrault said in an interview with news website Mediapart. "We
can already offer it more time...on the condition that Greece is
sincere in its commitment to reform, especially fiscal reform."
Tough fiscal medicine prescribed by Greece's international
lenders has provoked widespread popular anger there that forms
part of a broader backlash - spearheaded by French President
Francois Hollande - against German-led austerity measures across
Europe.
So far, Greek officials have said agreement on 9.5 billion
euros of the 11.5 billion-euro package of spending cuts had been
reached. That includes 6.5 billion euros in cuts to wages,
pensions and benefit payments and a further 1.1 billion euros in
savings planned from an increase in the retirement age.
Responding to doubts over Hollande's ability to deliver on
his pro-growth, anti-austerity platform, Ayrault told Mediapart
that a planned 120 billion-euro ($155.87 billion) European Union
stimulus package for the bloc as a whole was one of his
successes - but that even this should only be a first step.
"We need to go further...120 billion is not enough," he
said. "But it is better than nothing."
A poll released earlier on Sunday showed that Hollande's
approval ratings had tumbled to their lowest level since he took
office in May, reflecting French impatience with his perceived
inability to fight the crisis and stop job cuts.
At a European level, the European Central Bank could do more
to help growth, added Ayrault. "We would like to see (the ECB)
go further...in playing the role of a real central bank," he
said.
The ECB has over the past year brought out extra firepower
in a bid to calm financial markets and spur growth in Europe,
including the issuance of some 1 trillion euros in cheap funds
to the banking sector and its recent announcement of a
government-bond purchase programme.