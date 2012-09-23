PARIS, Sept 23 Greece should be allowed more time to meet deficit targets set by international lenders provided the crisis-racked nation is sincere about reforming its economy, French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Sunday.

In an interview posted on news website Mediapart, Ayrault also said that a planned 120 billion-euro ($155.87 billion) European Union stimulus package was not big enough and that the European Central Bank had yet to play the role of a "real" central bank.

"The answer must not be a Greek exit from the euro zone," Ayrault was quoted as saying. "We can already offer it more time...On the condition that Greece is sincere in its commitment to reform, especially fiscal reform."