PARIS Feb 4 French choreographer Benjamin
Millepied said on Thursday he was stepping down as director of
dance at the Paris Opera after little more than a year in the
role, citing personal reasons.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the 38-year old - who is
married to Hollywood actress Natalie Portman and collaborated
with her on the 2010 ballet drama "Black Swan" - said he wanted
to dedicate himself "100 percent" to "creation and artistic
expression".
He added he would continue to work with the Paris Opera for
the current season.
At a news conference, Paris Opera director Stephane Lissner
said former principal ballerina Aurelie Dupont, who announced
her retirement last spring, would replace Millepied.
"(Millepied) brought a lot to the ballet," Lissner told
reporters. "Being the ballet director and a much sought after
choreographer was causing him trouble ... Aurelie will bring a
lot of other things as she will take her post in September."
Millepied had directed the Paris Opera ballet since November
2014.
