LONDON, June 23 French bank Societe Generale's head of fixed income and rates strategy, Vincent Chaigneau, has left the firm, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

One source said the exit of Chaigneau had been "very recent" and that his successor had not yet been appointed.

A spokeswoman for the bank declined to comment.

(Reporting by John Geddie; editing by John Stonestreet)