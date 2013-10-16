* Low-cost Nickel account to be offered at 27,000 outlets
* Big retail banks slimming branch networks in stagnant
economy
* Nickel targets people unable to afford traditional banking
By Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont
PARIS, Oct 16 The French will soon be able buy
their cigarettes and do their banking at the same time as the
country's huge network of tobacconists opens up a stripped-down,
cut-price bank account.
France's 27,000 tobacconists, or tabacs, whose distinctive
red, diamond-shaped signs dot the nation's streets, will be out
to win business from the likes of BNP Paribas and
Societe Generale as established banks cut back their
retail networks in a stagnating economy.
The Nickel bank account, which after initial tests is due to
be expanded nationwide next year, will offer customers a debit
card and a current account for 20 euros ($27.17). That compares
with about 28 to 30 euros for the cheapest payment cards at BNP,
SocGen and Credit Agricole.
Though Nickel clients will be charged fees for depositing
and withdrawing money, the tabac association CBF still estimates
the cost of having an account at less than 50 euros a year. The
association says this is a third less than the cost of an
account with Bank of France.
Nickel, co-founded by former SocGen communications chief
Hugues Le Bret, wants to lure people on the fringes of the
system who may be unable to open a traditional bank account. It
also says it want to help to fight debt problems by not offering
loans and is using the slogan "100 percent useful, zero percent
toxic".
The product is being launched at a time when French retail
banking, traditionally a cash cow thanks to lucrative fees and
widespread appetite for conservative savings products such as
life insurance, is taking a hit from the stagnant economy and
competition from cheaper online competitors.
Lenders themselves are trying to come up with alternatives
even as they close branches. BNP this year launched the
online-only Hello Bank in Germany, Belgium, France and Italy to
bring in customer deposits without a bricks-and-mortar branch
network.
Consumer association UFC-Que Choisir, which has railed
against the rising cost of bank charges, said that Nickel might
help hard-pressed consumers to save money on bank fees.
BNP declined to comment. SocGen and the French Banking
Federation did not respond immediately to requests for comment.