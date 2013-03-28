* French central bank boosts risk provisions
* Exceptional monetary policy lifts profits
* BoF to pay corporate tax of 3.1 bln euros
(Recasts with Noyer quotes, details)
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, March 28 The Bank of France nearly
doubled its net profit last year thanks to measures to help
stabilise the euro zone's debt crisis, allowing the central bank
to pay a windfall tax of more than 3 billion euros to the
cash-starved state.
The Bank of France posted a record net profit of 3.146
billion euros ($4 billion) for 2012 as pre-tax operating profit
surged 43 percent to 8.104 billion euros.
Profits were boosted by revenues from euro zone government
bonds held since 2011 and an increase in bank deposits it held
following two exceptional long-term lending operations with euro
zone banks.
"These two measures had the impact of increasing the size of
the balance sheet and the Bank of France's results," its
governor Christian Noyer told journalists. "But in parallel our
risk profile increased in line with the growth in our balance
sheet."
Noyer said that the Bank of France booked gross revenues of
450 million euros on its holdings of Greek government bonds last
year.
In addition to the corporate tax, the Bank of France'
dividend to the state will be set at a later date once the
government works out details on how to send the profits on Greek
bonds to Athens.
"Although unsurprising, these receipts are good news for the
state at a moment when the proceeds of tax on profits in the
private sector are weaker than expected," BNP Paribas economist
Dominique Barbet said.
Like other central banks in the euro zone, the Bank of
France has ramped up its emergency provisions over the last
years as its balance sheet has taken on more risk due to the
debt crisis.
It said it put aside a further 1.850 billion euros into a
fund to provision for general risks, bringing the cushion to a
total 5.66 billion euros.
However, Noyer dismissed comparisons with the German
Bundesbank, which nearly doubled its risk buffers last year to
14.4 billion euros.
"The Bundesbank seems to have decided that risk may evolve
in the coming years," Noyer said. "We have a more classic
approach which consists of looking at risks in relation to the
information at our disposal at the moment we close the books."
($1 = 0.7824 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Ron Askew)