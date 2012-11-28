* Brokers, insurers, consumer lenders face tougher oversight
* Marks Hollande's flagship attempt to overhaul sector
* Banks have until mid-2014 to earmark risky activities
By Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont
PARIS, Nov 28 A French law designed to curb
banks' risky trading also would tighten oversight of brokers,
insurers and consumer-credit providers, according to a draft
version obtained by Reuters.
It marks a flagship attempt by the administration of French
President Francois Hollande to deliver on a campaign pledge to
shake up the financial sector by separating speculative banking
businesses from those deemed useful to the economy.
The centrepiece of the reform demands banks like BNP Paribas
and Societe Generale put their proprietary
trading activities and financing for certain types of hedge
funds and private equity into separately regulated entities,
according to the draft law due to be unveiled in December.
These prop-focused entities will be banned from
high-frequency or commodity-derivatives trading. C lient-related
activities like market-making, he dging and other investment
services will be spared, as will banks' own investment and
cash-management operations, ke eping them with the parent group.
However, non-bank entities like securities trading firms and
brokerage houses will also have to submit to "objectives,
limits, rules on organisation and on good conduct" that depend
on the definition of risky and non-risky trading.
Banks will have until July 2014 to earmark activities deemed
risky by the law and will have until July 2015 to transfer them
into separate entities.
Bankers have said it is likely that some banks will decide
to scrap these businesses entirely rather than run them as
separate businesses.
Insurance groups with cooperative structures like Groupama
will also face stronger oversight, while another
section of the draft reform tightens consumer-credit rules for
bor rowers in "precarious" financial situations.
While the draft law is not due to be officially unveiled
until mid-December, leaks have sparked angry reactions from
French banks and more sanguine views from some analysts who say
the law will have a marginal impact on bank profits.
Politicians, lobbyists and advocacy groups are also poring
over the draft ahead of its publication and an eventual public
debate over the law.
"We are pleasantly surprised by the draft proposals on
ring-fencing risky activities...However, in our view the
consumer-credit controls don't go far enough," said Maxime
Chipoy, finance specialist for French consumer advocacy group
UFC-Que Choisir.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)