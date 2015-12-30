PARIS Dec 30 French banks will not have to set
aside any extra funds under European Union countercyclical
capital buffer (CCB) requirements that take effect in France in
2016, the French Finance Ministry said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The statement said Finance Minister Michel Sapin, also
president of the country's Council for Financial Stability, had
signed a document setting the capital buffer requirement ratio
at zero percent after consultation with the relevant European
authorities.
"The council at this stage does not see in the French
banking system any of the excessive credit growth that could be
a source of systemic risk," the statement said.
The CCB, an extra regulatory requirement on top of others
for lenders to set capital aside, is reviewed on a quarterly
basis.
It is already in place in a number of other countries,
including Britain, Norway and Sweden, as part of protection
against risks from future banking crises put in place after the
2007-2008 financial crisis.
