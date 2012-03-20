* Noyer writes to banks on stability concerns
By Christian Plumb and Jean-Baptiste Vey
PARIS, March 20 French banks have been warned:
avoid following your Spanish and Italian cohorts into a
full-blown war to attract savers' deposits by offering higher
interest rates, or else.
In a first salvo, France's chief bank regulator Christian
Noyer said in January that banks which offered rates on deposits
that were "disconnected from market rates" could "weigh on the
stability of the entire banking system."
On their own those remarks, in a speech following a
gut-wrenching crisis that prompted emergency long-term funding
from the European Central Bank, could soon have been forgotten.
But Reuters has learned that Noyer, also a member of the
ECB's governing board, has since written to the major French
banks reiterating those concerns, a sign both of his
determination to avoid a deposit war and his worry that the
industry is already flirting with one.
A Bank of France spokeswoman declined to comment.
Noyer's warnings follow a fourth quarter in which Credit
Agricole on its own added more than 13 billion euros
($17.2 billion) in deposits, according to Morgan Stanley. Those
funds came partly from shifting existing clients' funds out of
life insurance and mutual funds, but "explains why BNP Paribas
and Societe Generale lost deposits in the
quarter," Morgan Stanley said in a research note.
The scramble for deposits may have become less urgent after
the ECB came to the industry's rescue with hundreds of billions
of euros of liquidity earlier this year. But deposits will
remain crucial as banks seek to fund themselves without the
ECB's help.
"I think you're going to see the French banks desperate to
get a hold of deposits in the next two or three years," said a
London-based analyst.
GUNNING FOR FRENCH SAVINGS
Banks are not the only ones chasing French household
savings, which are at a near 30-year high. Socialist
presidential candidate Francois Hollande has promised to double
the ceiling for the popular regulated "Livret A" savings
account, much of which goes to fund low-income housing.
He would also double the ceiling of a second regulated
account to help fund the development of French small and
medium-sized businesses.
Also gunning for French savings are a motley array of other
institutions from Russian bank VTB - peddling one-year
accounts yielding 3.45 percent to automaker Renault's
financing arm whose "Zesto" account offers a 5.5 percent teaser
rate, even if that quickly falls to 2.8 percent.
Credit Agricole's LCL unit, which was the bank's champion
deposit gatherer in the fourth quarter, shows no signs of
slowing down either. Earlier this month it announced an account
that rewards loyal savers with annual rates of up to 3.8 percent
- if they keep their funds locked up for long enough.
By comparison, the ECB kept euro zone interest rates at a
record low 1 percent earlier this month.
LIQUIDITY SCARE
The French deposit skirmishes remain fairly tame compared
with southern European markets such as Italy and Spain where
banks have waged a deposit war that has shown few signs of
easing despite the cheap loans from the ECB. Savers can get as
much as 4 percent on new deposits in Italy.
"After the ECB auction (in December), we did not see any
material easing of the deposit war," Alberto Nagel, CEO of
Italian bank Mediobanca, told analysts at a conference call last
month. "Nobody really reduced the conditions to customers."
Mediobanca, best-known for its investment banking
activities, is aggressively building retail network Che Banca!,
a move that has helped it ease funding strains.
French banks have climbed back from a liquidity scare late
last summer as their U.S. dollar funding virtually evaporated on
anxiety about their exposure to Greece. Since then their
investment banking arms have been cutting jobs and selling
assets, making their retail units all the more important.
Deposits are crucial to meeting regulatory targets for being
able to withstand a 30-day run on funding. All three major
French banks are substantially below Basel III targets for
liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), analysts estimate.
"There's definitely pressure on deposit rates, but I don't
really expect a proper deposit war in France," said JP Morgan
analyst Delphine Lee. "It's a general trend because of
regulation and the market conditions."
Short-term savings account rates have steadily risen over
recent months to a high of 2.05 percent, but deposit accounts
with maturities of two years or more dipped to 3.09 percent from
a November high of 3.17 percent, according to Bank of France
data for January, the most recent month for which figures are
available.
For Credit Agricole the sharp increase in deposits came at
the expense of rivals, but also of its own profit margins.
France's third-largest bank has been luring its own clients'
funds out of higher-fee savings products like life insurance and
money market funds and into savings accounts.
Overall operating income at Credit Agricole, which was also
reeling from writedowns on its Greek and other operations, was
also weak, partially reflecting the deposit shift.
Perhaps mindful of Noyer's concerns, Credit Agricole has
played down concerns about a deposit war hitting profit.
"We want to get deposits, but we're not willing to pay any
price," Credit Agricole's Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet
said in a recent conference call.
Rivals BNP Paribas and Societe Generale have been doing the
same thing on a smaller scale already.
"It's something that has to be done, not only by (Credit
Agricole) but by the entire French banking system," said another
London-based analyst. "They are probably a bit earlier than
their peers in that battle."
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
