PARIS Nov 14 France's central bank governor
railed on Friday against levies on banks, warning the measures
could keep them from lending funds onwards to activities that
support the country's broader economy, which is still close to
stagnation.
French banks will have to contribute 15 billion euros ($18.7
billion) towards an EU fund being phased in to limit the fallout
from a potential bank collapse.
Much to the anger of the French banking sector, the
government said this week that neither those charges, nor a
three-year-old systemic risk tax that the contributions will
eventually replace, will be tax deductible.
"I understand French banks' concerns about growing domestic
and international constraints that could hold back their
activities," Bank of France governor Christian Noyer said in an
interview with Les Echos business newspaper.
"They can't accumulate an overblown contribution to the
single European resolution fund and a systemic tax, which
moreover will no longer be deductible.
"Decisions need to be made quickly, otherwise it will have
consequences on the cost and supply of credit," he added.
In a similar vein, he said a proposal for the world's
biggest banks to hold additional buffers of bonds in case of a
collapse had to be "reasonably calibrated" so banks are not
discouraged from lending.
For Noyer's original interview in French:
(1 US dollar = 0.8028 euro)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Brian Love and Toby
Chopra)