PARIS May 25 French banks, among the lenders
most exposed to Greece, have stepped up their efforts to draw up
contingency plans for a possible euro zone pullout, according to
sources familiar with the situation.
The heightened preparations by banks including Credit
Agricole, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale
come after euro zone sources told Reuters earlier this
week that each member of the common currency would have to
prepare a contingency plan for a possible Greek exit.
"Every bank has a task force right now looking at the
potential consequences of a return to the drachma," a
Paris-based banker said.
At end-Dec 2011, total French cross-border lending to Greece
was $44.4 billion, higher than Germany's $13.4 billion,
according to preliminary Bank for International Settlements data
tracking consolidated foreign claims of reporting banks on an
ultimate risk basis.
BNP Paribas, SocGen and Credit Agricole declined to comment.