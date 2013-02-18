PARIS Feb 18 The Bank of France's long-term funding operations with banks fell by 25.6 billion euros between mid January and Feb. 12, according to data from the French central bank.

Euro zone banks had on Jan. 30 the first opportunity to repay early 3-year loans, known as LTROs, from the European Central Bank, which it made last year to avert a funding crunch as the euro zone's debt crisis flared.

National central banks such as the Bank of France issue the loans to their own banks on the ECB's behalf.

Monthly data on liquidity in the French banking system from the Bank of France showed that its long-term refinancing operations fell to 147.5 billion euros ($197 billion) as of Feb. 12 from 173.1 billion on Jan. 15.

The central bank data does not break down how much of the total long-term refinancing operations can be attributed to LTRO loans.

The ECB gave banks the ultra-long term loans in two installments roughly a year ago, with euro zone lenders taking more than a trillion euros in cheap cash.

France's three largest banks have said that they are repaying early at least some of the money they borrowed without being more specific. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra)