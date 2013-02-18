PARIS Feb 18 The Bank of France's long-term
funding operations with banks fell by 25.6 billion euros between
mid January and Feb. 12, according to data from the French
central bank.
Euro zone banks had on Jan. 30 the first opportunity to
repay early 3-year loans, known as LTROs, from the European
Central Bank, which it made last year to avert a funding crunch
as the euro zone's debt crisis flared.
National central banks such as the Bank of France issue the
loans to their own banks on the ECB's behalf.
Monthly data on liquidity in the French banking system from
the Bank of France showed that its long-term refinancing
operations fell to 147.5 billion euros ($197 billion) as of Feb.
12 from 173.1 billion on Jan. 15.
The central bank data does not break down how much of the
total long-term refinancing operations can be attributed to LTRO
loans.
The ECB gave banks the ultra-long term loans in two
installments roughly a year ago, with euro zone lenders taking
more than a trillion euros in cheap cash.
France's three largest banks have said that they are
repaying early at least some of the money they borrowed without
being more specific.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra)