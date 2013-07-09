PARIS, July 9 The French government will transfer 25 billion euros ($31.96 billion) of state-guaranteed savings deposits to banks, in a potential boost to their capital ratios, daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday, citing a government decree.

The Economy Ministry declined to comment on the report.

Money deposited in the tax-free savings accounts Livret A, LDD and LEP is currently collected by retail banks, which receive a fee but then hand most of it over to state lender Caisse des Depots (CDC) for investment in public projects, mainly social housing.

The popular accounts, which offer savers generous interest rates, provide the government with a source of investment that does not add to the budget deficit or public debt.

The Socialist government has been pushing savers to use Livret A accounts and has raised the limit savers can invest by 50 percent to 22,950 euros per account.

Banks have complained that the move would drain more funds away from other accounts and life insurance schemes just when they are being buffeted by the euro zone debt crisis and are under pressure to improve their capital ratios.

Banks had been negotiating with CDC to retrieve 50 billion euros of Livret A funds that were not being used for social housing, weekly Journal du Dimanche reported in June. The amount reported by Les Echos appears to be a compromise, at half that.

The amount held in Livret A and LDD deposits totalled 363.7 billion euros at end-June.

($1 = 0.7821 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)