FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 hours ago
French PM says government aims to make Paris Europe's top finance hub
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Concern and frustration over Donald Jr. crisis
U.S.
Concern and frustration over Donald Jr. crisis
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
Technology
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 11, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 19 hours ago

French PM says government aims to make Paris Europe's top finance hub

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - The French government aims to transform Paris into Europe's new top financial centre following Britain's referendum to leave the European Union, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday.

"The message I want to share with you is clear and it is simple: the French government is committed to boost Paris' attractiveness by all means," Philippe told a banking conference in Paris.

"We want Paris to become Europe's new number one financial hub after Brexit," Philippe added, addressing the audience of financial executives in English. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.