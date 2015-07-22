PARIS, July 22 Moody's is set to lift its
outlook on the banking systems in most euro zone countries in
the coming weeks after lifting its perspective for those of
France and Spain, a senior analyst said on Wednesday.
Associate managing director Alain Laurin said the lifting of
uncertainties related to the euro zone's bank recovery and
resolution directive (BRRD) had prompted the move.
"All countries with exceptions will be stable or positive.
Why? Because the driver behind the negative (outlook) for all
the countries in the euro zone ... is the BRRD," Laurin told
journalists in Paris.
In addition to credit ratings on specific banks, Moody's
produces general outlooks for the coming 12-18 months on
national banking sectors based on the macroeconomic environment
as well as financial health and regulations.
Moody's already last month raised its outlook for the
Spanish banking system to positive from negative and lifted it
to stable from negative for France on Wednesday.
For the French banking system, the stable outlook reflected
not only the subsiding of regulatory uncertainties but also an
improvement in bank balance sheets and in the economic
environment, said senior analyst Laurent Le Mouel.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)