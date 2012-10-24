PARIS Oct 24 Rescued lender Dexia must be replaced by the end of January or the French municipal authorities that rely on its loans will face a funding crunch, Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said on Wednesday.

Dexia, the French-Belgian financial group, was propped up with billions of euros of public money, after its model of relying on short-term borrowing to finance long-term lending broke down as credit markets tightened.

Dexia is being wound down and is selling off assets while a successor bank is set up to fill the void left by Dexia and to keep credit flowing to French municipalities.

Noyer told the lower house of parliament's finance committee that too much time had already passed without a solution for Dexia, but that negotiations between the French and Belgian states and EU competition regulators had not been easy.

Asked on a deadline for when Dexia should be replaced, Noyer said: "It's absolutely got to be done by January, let's say end January, otherwise we will really have serious refinancing problems."

Turning to another troubled French bank, Noyer said the central bank had provided more than 3 billion euros ($3.89 billion) in emergency credit assistance to Credit Immobilier de France to keep the mortgage lender afloat.

A source told Reuters earlier this month that Credit Immobilier had received more than 2 billion euros of central bank liquidity before the government stepped in with 28 billion euros in state guarantees for the bank's borrowing.

Noyer said that although other banks had turned the mortgage lender down in the past when it had put itself up for sale, they could now be interested in buying parts of its network, although not its portfolio.

On top of bailouts for Dexia and CIF, the government has most recently stepped in to support the lending arm of troubled French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen with 7 billion euros in guarantees.

Noyer said the question should be asked whether such banks, which rely on the credit rating of their parent companies, are built on a sound business model. ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Leslie Adler)