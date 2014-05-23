PARIS May 23 Bank of France Governor Christian
Noyer said on Friday the European Central Bank's current review
of banks' balance sheets would boost confidence in the French
bank system.
Speaking as head of the ACPR French financial watchdog,
Noyer said French banks and insurers had achieved "satisfactory"
results and strengthened their solvability despite a difficult
macroeconomic environment.
"I am certain this exercise of unprecedented scale ... will
reinforce confidence in the French banking system because French
banks face this exercise calmly given their strong
performances," Noyer said presenting the ACPR's annual report.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)