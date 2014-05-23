PARIS May 23 Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said on Friday the European Central Bank's current review of banks' balance sheets would boost confidence in the French bank system.

Speaking as head of the ACPR French financial watchdog, Noyer said French banks and insurers had achieved "satisfactory" results and strengthened their solvability despite a difficult macroeconomic environment.

"I am certain this exercise of unprecedented scale ... will reinforce confidence in the French banking system because French banks face this exercise calmly given their strong performances," Noyer said presenting the ACPR's annual report. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)