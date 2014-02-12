BRIEF-Cliffside Capital reports 2nd limited partnership funding facility
* Cliffside Capital-announces that Cal Lp has entered a funding facility with a Canadian Life Insurance Company
PARIS Feb 12 Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said on Wednesday that there were no problems with either Credit Agricole or other French banks, criticising a recent study on the sector.
"There is no problem with Credit Agricole, there is no problem with the French banks," Noyer said on BFM Business TV. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation (Adds comment, background, bullet points)