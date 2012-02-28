* BNP, SocGen, Credit Agricole look to sell loans -bankers

PARIS, Feb 28 French banks are beating a retreat from the property sector, leaving a key under the doormat for private-equity investors, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds.

BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole are all hawking bundles of property loans to prospective buyers to shrink their balance sheets to meet tough new rules designed to clamp down on risk, according to two Paris-based real-estate bankers.

The potential impact is significant as banks account for two-thirds of European commercial property lending, with more than 384 billion euros' worth of loans maturing in 2012-2014. But prospective buyers and investors like private-equity funds and insurers will be on hand to pick up some of the slack, property market experts say.

"The banks' retreat does have a rather considerable impact on investment...(But) it does leave substantial room for manoeuvre for all the private-equity funds that tend to come from the United States," said Magali Marton, head of EMEA research for property consultancy DTZ.

U.S. fund Blackstone is seen as a prospective buyer of French banks' property loans and has already bought a portfolio from Royal Bank of Scotland worth 1.4 billion pounds at a 30 percent discount.

French insurer AXA, meanwhile, on Monday said it would invest over 2 billion euros in commercial property debt across Europe in 2012.

Some cash-rich sovereign-wealth funds are seen as opportunistic enough to invest despite banks' reluctance to lend to the property sector.

Norway's Norges Bank has struck up a joint venture with AXA for Paris office properties and Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund ADIA has just appointed a Frenchman from Carrefour as European real-estate head.

"The sovereign funds don't want to be seen to be 'coming to the rescue' as they did in the 2008 financial crisis but they are gearing up for investment," said Cyril Hoyaux, head of real-estate advisory firm Trevor Conseil.

It is not just French banks cutting back in property. Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland, and Germany's Eurohypo are among those caught up in the Europe-wide rush to sell assets.

BNP Paribas, France's biggest listed bank, is also reported to be looking to sell its majority stake in real estate group Klepierre, which holds a 12.8 billion-euro ($17.23 billion) portfolio. Norway's sovereign wealth fund is tipped as a logical buyer as it seeks to increase its exposure to French real estate.

"This transaction has logic. Klepierre would bring its expertise to the Norwegian fund, in order to manage its existing portfolio in France, while at the same time offering a 6 percent dividend," said Yannick Naud, portfolio manager at Glendevon King Asset Management.

BNP Paribas, SocGen and Credit Agricole all declined to comment.

LEHMAN SCARS

But investors will also have to consider the risks of entering France's 16 billion-euro property investment market, seen by some as overly protective of borrowers.

The French market's reputation for having an uneven playing field has been reinforced by a legal ruling in January on "Coeur Defense", a twin-tower office block located in the heart of the La Defense business district just outside Paris, according to law firm NWM.

The towers, whose tenants include AXA and HSBC, have been placed under a special type of French bankruptcy proceeding known as a "safeguard" following Lehman Brothers' collapse in 2008. The U.S. investment bank had acted as counterparty on 1.6 billion euros of the financing for the development.

This does not only penalise bondholders in this deal, who are blocked from seizing collateral or taking legal action to obtain debt repayments under the "safeguard", it also sets a precedent for foreign-owned assets as Coeur Defense is entirely owned by a vehicle based in Luxembourg, NWM said.

"The creditors were especially alarmed by the fact that the (supreme court of appeal) awarded safeguard proceedings to a company in Luxembourg after judging that the core of its interests were in France," said Sarah Lugan, partner at NWM.

While there are ways around the ruling, largely by changing financing structures, they are not without extra cost and risk, she added.

But given the lack of new property deals at the moment it is not yet clear what impact the Coeur Defense ruling has had on confidence in the French market.

One real-estate banker in Paris said that France was still seen as a market with solid fundamentals and that it was all a question of price.

"If we have the opportunity to buy up assets at a discount that's steep enough for us - which is not the case yet - we'll do it," he said. ($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent. Editing by Jane Merriman)