By Lionel Laurent
PARIS, Feb 28 French banks are beating a
retreat from the property sector, leaving a key under the
doormat for private-equity investors, insurance companies and
sovereign wealth funds.
BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Credit
Agricole are all hawking bundles of property loans to
prospective buyers to shrink their balance sheets to meet tough
new rules designed to clamp down on risk, according to two
Paris-based real-estate bankers.
The potential impact is significant as banks account for
two-thirds of European commercial property lending, with more
than 384 billion euros' worth of loans maturing in 2012-2014.
But prospective buyers and investors like private-equity funds
and insurers will be on hand to pick up some of the slack,
property market experts say.
"The banks' retreat does have a rather considerable impact
on investment...(But) it does leave substantial room for
manoeuvre for all the private-equity funds that tend to come
from the United States," said Magali Marton, head of EMEA
research for property consultancy DTZ.
U.S. fund Blackstone is seen as a prospective buyer
of French banks' property loans and has already bought a
portfolio from Royal Bank of Scotland worth 1.4 billion
pounds at a 30 percent discount.
French insurer AXA, meanwhile, on Monday said it
would invest over 2 billion euros in commercial property debt
across Europe in 2012.
Some cash-rich sovereign-wealth funds are seen as
opportunistic enough to invest despite banks' reluctance to lend
to the property sector.
Norway's Norges Bank has struck up a joint venture with AXA
for Paris office properties and Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth
fund ADIA has just appointed a Frenchman from Carrefour
as European real-estate head.
"The sovereign funds don't want to be seen to be 'coming to
the rescue' as they did in the 2008 financial crisis but they
are gearing up for investment," said Cyril Hoyaux, head of
real-estate advisory firm Trevor Conseil.
It is not just French banks cutting back in property.
Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland, and Germany's Eurohypo
are among those caught up in the Europe-wide rush to
sell assets.
BNP Paribas, France's biggest listed bank, is also reported
to be looking to sell its majority stake in real estate group
Klepierre, which holds a 12.8 billion-euro ($17.23
billion) portfolio. Norway's sovereign wealth fund is tipped as
a logical buyer as it seeks to increase its exposure to French
real estate.
"This transaction has logic. Klepierre would bring its
expertise to the Norwegian fund, in order to manage its existing
portfolio in France, while at the same time offering a 6 percent
dividend," said Yannick Naud, portfolio manager at Glendevon
King Asset Management.
BNP Paribas, SocGen and Credit Agricole all declined to
comment.
LEHMAN SCARS
But investors will also have to consider the risks of
entering France's 16 billion-euro property investment market,
seen by some as overly protective of borrowers.
The French market's reputation for having an uneven playing
field has been reinforced by a legal ruling in January on "Coeur
Defense", a twin-tower office block located in the heart of the
La Defense business district just outside Paris, according to
law firm NWM.
The towers, whose tenants include AXA and HSBC,
have been placed under a special type of French bankruptcy
proceeding known as a "safeguard" following Lehman Brothers'
collapse in 2008. The U.S. investment bank had acted as
counterparty on 1.6 billion euros of the financing for the
development.
This does not only penalise bondholders in this deal, who
are blocked from seizing collateral or taking legal action to
obtain debt repayments under the "safeguard", it also sets a
precedent for foreign-owned assets as Coeur Defense is entirely
owned by a vehicle based in Luxembourg, NWM said.
"The creditors were especially alarmed by the fact that the
(supreme court of appeal) awarded safeguard proceedings to a
company in Luxembourg after judging that the core of its
interests were in France," said Sarah Lugan, partner at NWM.
While there are ways around the ruling, largely by changing
financing structures, they are not without extra cost and risk,
she added.
But given the lack of new property deals at the moment it is
not yet clear what impact the Coeur Defense ruling has had on
confidence in the French market.
One real-estate banker in Paris said that France was still
seen as a market with solid fundamentals and that it was all a
question of price.
"If we have the opportunity to buy up assets at a discount
that's steep enough for us - which is not the case yet - we'll
do it," he said.
