* France cuts Livret A savings account rate to 0.75 pct

* Govt follows recommendation of Bank of France (Adds central bank comment)

PARIS, July 20 The French government cut the regulated rate on popular tax-free savings accounts to 0.75 percent from 1.0 percent effective Aug. 1, following a recommendation from the Bank of France on Monday.

The Socialist government had been resisting pressure from the central bank to cut the interest rate over concerns about the dwindling purchasing power of voters' savings amid historically low interest rates.

But the bank has repeatedly voiced concern that keeping interest rates on the so-called Livret A accounts prevented the efficient transmission of ECB rate cuts to the broader economy by encouraging savers to keep cash in their accounts rather than spending or making riskier investments.

The Bank of France bases its recommendation on a formula linked to the latest inflation rate and money market rates. The central bank said that if it had strictly followed the formula the rate should have been cut to 0.5 percent after the latest inflation data showed an annual rate of 0.3 percent.

"Given expectations for a slight increase in inflation by the end of the year and in order to protect savers' purchasing power, the governor (Christian Noyer) considers it is justified in not strictly applying the formula," the central bank said in a statement.

Banks had also railed against keeping the rate at 1.0 percent as it encourages customers to keep funds in savings accounts rather than putting them into products like life insurance where banks earn higher fees.

Even before the rate cut, French savers had already been increasingly opting for life insurance contracts offering higher yields.

Unlike most deposits, banks do not keep Livret A deposits on their balance sheet, passing them instead onto the Caisse des Depots state-financing institution that uses them to finance social housing. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)