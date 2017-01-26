PARIS Jan 26 The French Senate's finance commission raised concerns on Thursday over proposed new Basel banking rules, urging the central bank governor to defend domestic banks' internal models and their treatment of specialised loans.

The commission expressed worries that some of the Basel committee's proposals could negatively impact the overall financing of the European economy, and added that it had written to the governor of the Bank of France on this matter.

The Basel Committee of banking supervisors earlier this month postponed the approval of long-awaited rules designed to avert a repeat of the 2008 global financial crisis.

The committee is aiming to iron out differences in how banks cover risks on their books without leading to a major increase in overall capital requirements. Among the most contentious elements proposed is a capital "output floor".

French and European bankers say this 'output floor' could hit the region's big banks the hardest, as they typically use their own computer models to calculate capital buffers.

Basel's proposed "floor" for capital is irrespective of what a bank's own model says is the right amount. This means that capital put aside against a loan cannot go below a certain agreed amount that would be required if a bank had used the "standard" approach set out by regulators for totting up risks.

"On the one hand, the harmonisation of banks' models in terms of risk weighted assets must not lead to a complete disregard for internal valuation models in favour of a standard model," the Senate commission said in a statement.

"The commission wants these concerns taken into account as part of the position of France...which would be put forward during the final stages of these negotiations," it added.

The French central bank governor, who represents France in the Basel committee, had raised similar concerns in December and pledged to remain vigilant, while Germany's financial watchdog also expressed a similar position this month.

The Basel committee said in early January that it expected to complete this work in the near future. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)