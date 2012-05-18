PARIS May 18 French President Francois Hollande's plan to use savers' deposits to boost state investment power could suck billions of euros out of banks, depriving them of a major source of funding as they struggle through the euro zone debt crisis.

The centre-left president, marketing himself as a pro-growth alternative to German-led budget austerity, has pledged to double the amount people can put into tax-free, state-guaranteed savings accounts before the end of June.

The government aims to use money from these expanded accounts - which Hollande has promised will pay interest at an attractive above-inflation rate - to help fund additional building and infrastructure projects.

However, while the move may provide an expansionary pick-me-up to the economy and please hard-pressed French savers, it could spell trouble for lenders like BNP Paribas and Societe Generale.

Already on the defensive from regulations designed to crack down on risk, French bankers fear an exodus of deposits from their own savings accounts to 200-year-old state lender Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC), reducing their access to cheap funding.

Cheuvreux analyst Pascal Decque estimates French banks could see up to 83 billion euros ($106 billion) make their way to CDC, founded in 1816 when France was in dire economic straits after the Napoleonic Wars.

"You've got funding pressures on all types of areas for the French banks," said Espirito Santo analyst Andrew Lim. "(Hollande's plan) is going to put pressure on market deposits."

BNP Paribas did not respond to requests for comment, while SocGen declined to comment.

A Paris-based bank executive, speaking on condition on anonymity, said: "With Hollande, we are seeing the return of the idea that 'the state does it better'. But this (state savings plan) is going to destabilise the banks."

The state-guaranteed accounts, the "Livret A" and its more recent "Sustainable Development" sibling are respectively capped at 15,300 euros ($19,500) and 6,000 euros per person. They currently pay 2.25 percent interest.

The deposits that flow into these accounts are collected by retail banks, which receive a fee, and are then lent on to CDC, which uses them to fund social housing, infrastructure and other government-backed projects.

The whole circle is seen as virtuous by the state, which in theory swells its investment power without adding to the national debt. At end-March, CDC controlled a 295.1 billion euro stock of deposits, available to fund everything from high-speed railways to hospitals and small businesses.

BANKER PROTESTS

French bankers have already protested against the proposal and Hollande's promise to curb banks' risk-taking activities.

Beyond a deposit hit, they fear that a boost to CDC will sideline them as more large-scale financing opportunities beyond social housing, like transport, energy infrastructure and corporate lending, go to the state bank.

"It is bizarre to be sending money to CDC, which does not have a single bank branch, as opposed to the 40,000 branches run by France's banks," Francois Perol, head of Natixis parent BPCE, told BFM radio last week.

"We have our own employees who are ready to work and to give the financing that is needed to companies."

CDC refused to be drawn on such complaints over its historic role as guardian of French savings.

A spokesman for the state bank said that its investment strategy was decided by the government and already went beyond social housing. One example is a 7 billion euro high-speed rail project to link Bordeaux and Tours, part-funded by CDC alongside builder Vinci and insurer AXA.

Although few believe French banks have the ability to fund large-scale projects like railways, given their current drive to slash lending to meet global Basel III regulations, their argument is seen as having some merit.

"The challenge of funding long-term investments will not be met if we are only going to rely on one state actor," said Gerard de La Martiniere, a former top civil servant. "We should be trying to combine an increase in the Livret A rate with measures to improve the lending capacity of banks and insurers." ($1 = 0.7789 euros) (Additional reporting by Matthieu Protard and Christian Plumb; Editing by Geert De Clercq and Erica Billingham)