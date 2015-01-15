(Adds details)

PARIS Jan 15 France will keep the interest rate on the hugely popular Livret A tax-free savings accounts unchanged at 1 percent on February 1, the French finance ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said it had made an exemption to the rules for calculating the interest rate on the accounts, which would otherwise have fallen to only 0.25 percent. The rate was last cut on Aug. 1, from 1.25 percent.

Earlier on Thursday, Bank of France governor Christian Noyer had recommended cutting the rate to 0.75 percent.

The central bank's rate recommendation is based mainly on recent inflation trends. Inflation excluding tobacco prices stood at only 0.1 percent in December, the lowest level in five years.