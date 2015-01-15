(Adds details)
PARIS Jan 15 France will keep the interest rate
on the hugely popular Livret A tax-free savings accounts
unchanged at 1 percent on February 1, the French finance
ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry said it had made an exemption to the rules for
calculating the interest rate on the accounts, which would
otherwise have fallen to only 0.25 percent. The rate was last
cut on Aug. 1, from 1.25 percent.
Earlier on Thursday, Bank of France governor Christian Noyer
had recommended cutting the rate to 0.75 percent.
The central bank's rate recommendation is based mainly on
recent inflation trends. Inflation excluding tobacco prices
stood at only 0.1 percent in December, the lowest level in five
years.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Goodman)