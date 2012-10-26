PARIS Oct 26 Shares of BNP Paribas fell alongside those of domestic rivals after Standard & Poor's cut BNP's credit rating and said French banks were vulnerable to a protracted recession in the eurozone.

Although BNP's smaller listed rivals Societe Generale and Credit Agricole escaped a ratings cut, their outlook was cut to "negative" from "stable" by S&P.

The agency cited an array of economic risks including an overheated property market in France and government savings reforms.

BNP, France's No. 1 listed bank, fell 3.1 percent to 38.39 euros in early Friday trade, behind SocGen and Credit Agricole, respectively down 3.7 and 3.4 percent.

They were among the biggest decliners in the STOXX Europe 600 bank index, down 1.5 percent.

While French banks have been cutting costs and slashing their exposure to peripheral, crisis-wracked eurozone economies like Greece - helping their shares gain 30 to 45 percent year-to-date - they have among the biggest cross-border exposures to Italy, which is in recession.

($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Blaise Robinson; Editing by David Holmes)