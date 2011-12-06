PARIS Dec 6 French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Tuesday that France would have no problems raising debt in 2012, a day after S&P warned that it may downgrade euro zone countries if leaders fail to deliver a comprehensive deal to rescue the bloc.

Asked on Itele television if France would be able to raise necessary funds in 2012 and have enough to pay its civil servants, Baroin said France would have no problems raising debt.

"We managed it without any difficulty last week, we had a (bond) auction that took place in very good conditions and we won't have any difficulty naturally in placing our debt."

Baroin also said that France still is hoping for an EFSF that can raise up to at least 1.5 trillion euros.

"That's the goal," he said.