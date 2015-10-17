PARIS Oct 17 A painting by famous painter
Jean-Michel Basquiat, one of the world's most coveted
contemporary artists, has been stolen from an apartment in
Paris, police said on Saturday.
Although police did not release the name of the painting,
French media said it was worth around $10 million.
Police said there had been no sign of a break-in at the
apartment located close the Elysee presidential palace and that
the owner, a woman, was away when the painting disappeared. She
is in the process of divorcing, the prosecutor's office added.
Basquiat, an American artist of Haitian-Puerto Rican descent
died in 1988 at age 27. In 2013 his painting "Dustheads" fetched
a record $48.8 million at an auction in New York.
