By Matthias Blamont
| PARIS, July 14
PARIS, July 14 France paid tribute on Tuesday to
the elite armed units which intervened to end sieges after
January's deadly attacks by Islamist miltants, showcasing the
secretive forces for the first time in its annual Bastille Day
parade.
Forces including the RAID assault unit marched down the
Champs-Elysees avenue, some wearing sunglasses and helmets to
hide their identity. Broadcast media were told not to zoom in on
the faces of other special forces members.
"This march is more than ever the glue that holds the nation
together," Prime Minister Manuel Valls said.
France is on top security alert after a suspected Islamist
beheaded his boss and tried to blow up an industrial gas plant
in the suburbs of the southeast city of Lyon last month.
Criminal intent was also suspected in two fires which broke
out on Tuesday at a petrochemical facility near Marseilles
airport on Tuesday. There was however no indication of a link
between the two or any underlying political or religious motive.
Twenty people, including three of the attackers, were killed
in January when gunmen targetted the headquarters of satirical
newspaper Charlie Hebdo and another shot a police officer and
took hostages at a kosher supermarket near Paris.
In a television appearance, Hollande said police and army
forces would stick to maximum security at least until the end of
the year. An extra 10,000 soldiers drafted in to maintain
surveillance across France will continue to be deployed, he
said, despite regular reports of chronic stress and fatigue.
"We are faced with an enemy, the threat is there ... in
2015, nothing will be eased up."
Tuesday's procession showcased French military equipment,
from regular infantry vehicles to Dassault's
multi-role fighter Rafale and Airbus' military troops
transporter A400M.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Mark John/Ruth
Pitchford)