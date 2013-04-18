PARIS, April 18 The discovery of a lost
self-portrait of Charles Baudelaire has rekindled interest in
the 19th century French poet, revealing a lighter, painterly
side to a literary "enfant terrible" known for his dark, erotic
poetry.
The drawing, overlaid with pale brown watercolours, shows a
three-quarter view of Baudelaire with what appears to be a red
scarf tied around his neck. Sketched in the background are a
naked woman, silhouettes of men and a dog.
The drawing surfaced when curators at the Cite de
l'Architecture museum were looking through a collection of art
objects found in the workshop of French sculptor Adolphe-Victor
Geoffroy-Dechaume, a contemporary of Baudelaire's.
Museum curator Carole Lenfant was digging through the
Geoffroy-Dechaume stash for an upcoming exhibition when the
loose sheet caught her eye.
"There was something about the eyes and the way it was
painted," she said.
Convinced it was by Baudelaire, she began a quest to confirm
that it was indeed a self-portrait.
She found the answer with the help of Baudelaire expert
Jean-Paul Avice from France's Bibliotheque Historique, who told
Reuters he was convinced the face was that of the dandyish, at
times decadent poet, and was drawn by his own hand despite the
lack of signature and date.
Avice believes the drawing corresponds to a mysterious
self-portrait cited by the Nouvelle Revue de Poche magazine in
1868 as belonging to the collection of French caricaturist
Honore Daumier, a close friend of Baudelaire's.
An engraving in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York
is an almost identical copy and features a note saying it is
based on a self-portrait of the artist.
Lenfant believes the portrait could have passed from
Daumier's studio, on the Ile Saint Louis in central Paris, to
that of Geoffroy-Dechaume as works frequently changed hands in
the period's bubbling artistic churn.
As for dating, Avice noted one detail that would place it
sometime between 1845 and 1847. "It's certain that he has a
moustache at that time," he said.
Baudelaire's most famous work of poetry, "The Flowers of
Evil", rocked contemporary society with poems about prostitutes,
drugs, alcohol and death, leading to fines for the author and a
ban on some of the poems for decades.
His dabblings in artwork were also known and the French
capital's Musee d'Orsay owns three self-portraits of the poet,
which it acquired in 1988.
The new discovery will be displayed along with highlights of
Geoffroy-Dechaume's work from April 22 at the Cite de
l'Architecture.
A quotation from an 1868 edition of defunct newspaper Le
Petit Figaro suggests that the Baudelaire known to scholars of
French romantic poetry could just as well have followed a
different path.
"If he had applied the faculties he used for poetry to
painting, he could have been as great a painter as he is a
distinguished and original poet," it said.
